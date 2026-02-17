Tolbert leads West Georgia against Lipscomb

West Georgia Wolves (16-9, 9-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (9-16, 6-8 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (16-9, 9-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (9-16, 6-8 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Lipscomb after Sydne Tolbert scored 30 points in West Georgia’s 95-74 victory against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons have gone 5-6 at home. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Taylor Bowen leads the Bisons with 7.2 boards.

The Wolves are 9-5 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Lipscomb averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 9.6 more points per game (72.6) than Lipscomb gives up to opponents (63.0).

The Bisons and Wolves match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Heard is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 11.9 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Asia Donald is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolves. Tolbert is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

