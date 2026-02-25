Timmons leads No. 24 Alabama against No. 5 Vanderbilt after 34-point performance

Alabama Crimson Tide (21-7, 7-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (25-3, 11-3 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (21-7, 7-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (25-3, 11-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Alabama takes on No. 5 Vanderbilt after Jessica Timmons scored 34 points in Alabama’s 76-71 victory over the Florida Gators.

The Commodores are 15-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Crimson Tide are 7-7 in SEC play. Alabama averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Vanderbilt scores 84.8 points, 24.8 more per game than the 60.0 Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is scoring 26.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Commodores. Aubrey Galvan is averaging 15.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games.

Timmons is averaging 16.6 points for the Crimson Tide. Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

