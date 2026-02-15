Thompson leads SFA against Texas A&M-CC

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (23-3, 16-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-12, 10-7 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (23-3, 16-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-12, 10-7 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Texas A&M-CC after Keon Thompson scored 32 points in SFA’s 66-57 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders are 8-4 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lumberjacks have gone 16-1 against Southland opponents. SFA is third in the Southland with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jerald Colonel averaging 3.1.

Texas A&M-CC makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). SFA has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Lumberjacks match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Gibson is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 10.8 points. Sheldon Williams is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

Narit Chotikavanic averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Thompson is shooting 52.9% and averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.