Thompson and No. 19 Ole Miss host Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (13-11, 6-9 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (21-9, 8-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M after Tianna Thompson scored 25 points in Ole Miss’ 74-67 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Rebels have gone 12-1 in home games. Ole Miss scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Aggies are 6-9 in SEC play. Texas A&M gives up 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Ole Miss makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Texas A&M averages 5.3 more points per game (66.0) than Ole Miss gives up to opponents (60.7).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Rebels. Thompson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Aggies. Fatmata Janneh is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

