Thomas, Northwestern State Demons square off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Northwestern State Demons (10-19, 8-12 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-14, 11-9 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (10-19, 8-12 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-14, 11-9 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sheldon Williams and Texas A&M-CC host Micah Thomas and Northwestern State in Southland play.

The Islanders are 8-5 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC averages 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Demons are 8-12 in Southland play. Northwestern State averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Texas A&M-CC scores 72.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 72.8 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 69.6 points per game, 1.2 more than the 68.4 Texas A&M-CC gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Northwestern State won the last matchup 79-78 on Jan. 10. Thomas scored 20 points to help lead the Demons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Shogbonyo is averaging 11.8 points for the Islanders. Williams is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Demons. Landyn Jumawan is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.