Thomas’ 23 lead Northwestern State over Houston Christian 71-53

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas scored 23 points as Northwestern State beat Houston Christian 71-53 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 7 of 16 from the field and 8 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Demons (9-19, 7-12 Southland Conference). Izzy Miles scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the foul line, and added five rebounds. Willie Williams shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Kylin Green led the Huskies (10-18, 6-13) with 15 points. Houston Christian also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Demarco Bethea. Ryan Bartley also had 10 points.

