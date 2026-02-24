Texas State takes on UL Monroe on 3-game skid

Texas State Bobcats (11-16, 7-9 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (12-14, 6-10 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (11-16, 7-9 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (12-14, 6-10 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks to end its three-game losing streak with a win over UL Monroe.

The Warhawks have gone 8-4 in home games. UL Monroe ranks fifth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Marcavia Shavers paces the Warhawks with 9.4 boards.

The Bobcats are 7-9 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

UL Monroe is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 42.6% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Texas State won the last meeting 79-69 on Dec. 20. Kyra Anderson scored 24 points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’Mani Ingram is scoring 11.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Warhawks. Nakiyah Mays-Prince is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

KP Parr is averaging 4.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Anderson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

