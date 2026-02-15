Texas Southern hosts Dixon and Southern

Southern Jaguars (12-13, 8-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (8-15, 6-6 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Jaguars (12-13, 8-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (8-15, 6-6 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Texas Southern after Terrance Dixon Jr. scored 24 points in Southern’s 87-82 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers are 6-4 on their home court. Texas Southern is fifth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Troy Hupstead leads the Tigers with 9.5 boards.

The Jaguars are 8-4 in SWAC play. Southern is fourth in the SWAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Malek Abdelgowad averaging 4.6.

Texas Southern is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Texas Southern gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Roberts is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.9 points. Hupstead is shooting 55.1% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Michael Jacobs is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Jaguars. Damariee Jones is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

