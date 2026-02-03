Texas A&M plays Alabama on 4-game win streak

Texas A&M Aggies (17-4, 7-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-7, 4-4 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (17-4, 7-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-7, 4-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Aggies take on Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are 7-3 on their home court. Alabama ranks second in the SEC with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Allen averaging 5.7.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M ranks 30th in college basketball averaging 11.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.3% from downtown. Ruben Dominguez leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 43.3% from 3-point range.

Alabama makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Texas A&M averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Alabama allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is averaging 21.6 points and five assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dominguez averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Rashaun Agee is averaging 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 88.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 90.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.