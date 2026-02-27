Texas A&M hosts Texas following Swain’s 21-point game

Texas Longhorns (17-11, 8-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (19-9, 9-6 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Longhorns (17-11, 8-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (19-9, 9-6 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas faces Texas A&M after Dailyn Swain scored 21 points in Texas’ 84-71 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Aggies have gone 13-3 in home games. Texas A&M averages 19.0 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Jacari Lane with 3.5.

The Longhorns have gone 8-7 against SEC opponents. Texas ranks sixth in the SEC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Matas Vokietaitis averaging 2.5.

Texas A&M makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Texas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in SEC play. Texas A&M won the last meeting 74-70 on Jan. 17. Rashaun Agee scored 17 points points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Agee is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Swain is scoring 18.0 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Longhorns. Vokietaitis is averaging 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 82.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.