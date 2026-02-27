Texas A&M-CC hosts Atamah and Northwestern State

Northwestern State Lady Demons (15-13, 12-8 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-22, 4-16 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (15-13, 12-8 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-22, 4-16 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits Texas A&M-CC after Vernell Atamah scored 26 points in Northwestern State’s 64-59 win against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders are 4-9 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Lady Demons have gone 12-8 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is third in the Southland with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Carla Celaya averaging 7.5.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Texas A&M-CC allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. Northwestern State won the last matchup 65-49 on Jan. 10. Tiara Abron scored 18 points to help lead the Lady Demons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samora Watson is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Islanders. Chelsea Wooten is averaging 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Atamah is averaging 18.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lady Demons. Nya Valentine is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Lady Demons: 6-4, averaging 61.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

