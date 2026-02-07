Terry Anderson scores 24 to lead High Point past Radford 86-77 for 6th straight victory

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Terry Anderson had 24 points in High Point’s 86-77 victory over Radford on Saturday night,…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Terry Anderson had 24 points in High Point’s 86-77 victory over Radford on Saturday night, upping the Panthers’ winning streak to six.

Anderson also had six rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (22-4, 10-1 Big South Conference). Owen Aquino totaled 17 points and 12 rebounds. Scotty Washington hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Dennis Parker Jr. finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals to pace the Highlanders (13-13, 6-5). Jaylon Johnson added 17 points and Del Jones pitched in with eight points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.