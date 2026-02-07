Terry, Almodovar lead Southeast Missouri State over Southern Indiana 90-65 for 6th straight victory

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Brendan Terry had 22 points, Luke Almodovar scored 21 and Southeast Missouri State beat Southern…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Brendan Terry had 22 points, Luke Almodovar scored 21 and Southeast Missouri State beat Southern Indiana 90-65 on Saturday, upping the Redhawks’ winning streak to six.

Terry added eight rebounds and five assists for the Redhawks (15-10, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Almodovar made 6 of 12 shots and 9 of 10 free throws. Marqueas Bell scored 12 on 5-for-7 shooting.

The Screaming Eagles (5-19, 2-12) were led by Ismail Habib’s 20 points. Amaree Brown added 17 points and five assists. Cardell Bailey totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.

