Tennessee Tech visits Southern Indiana following Bailey’s 25-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-16, 5-10 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-20, 2-13 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-16, 5-10 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-20, 2-13 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on Tennessee Tech after Cardell Bailey scored 25 points in Southern Indiana’s 73-71 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-9 in home games. Southern Indiana is 1-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 5-10 against conference opponents. Tennessee Tech is fifth in the OVC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Southern Indiana is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Samuels is averaging seven points and 8.5 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Bailey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ty Owens is averaging 5.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.