Tennessee Tech visits Jones and Southeast Missouri State

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-13, 8-11 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-17, 7-12 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays Tennessee Tech after Kearra Jones scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 89-52 victory over the Tennessee State Lady Tigers.

The Redhawks have gone 7-6 at home. Southeast Missouri State is ninth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 8-11 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech averages 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Tennessee Tech won 79-66 in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Cam Mathews led Tennessee Tech with 34 points, and Raissa Nsabua led Southeast Missouri State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmen Taylor is averaging 12.8 points for the Redhawks. Lexi McCully is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chloe Larry is averaging 13.8 points for the Golden Eagles. Reagan Hurst is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

