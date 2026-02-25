Tennessee Tech takes on UT Martin, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-13, 7-11 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-14, 9-9 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-13, 7-11 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-14, 9-9 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech looks to break its three-game skid with a victory over UT Martin.

The Skyhawks have gone 9-3 in home games. UT Martin is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Eagles are 7-11 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech has a 7-9 record against teams above .500.

UT Martin averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UT Martin allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. Tennessee Tech won the last meeting 74-62 on Dec. 20. Reghan Grimes scored 19 points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenley McCarn is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Zy Thompson is averaging 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Reagan Hurst averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Chloe Larry is averaging 14.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 57.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

