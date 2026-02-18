Tennessee Tech hosts SIU-Edwardsville after King’s 27-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-10, 10-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-16, 6-10 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-10, 10-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-16, 6-10 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Tennessee Tech after Tyler King scored 27 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 81-76 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 6-6 in home games. Tennessee Tech is seventh in the OVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by JaJuan Nicholls averaging 1.9.

The Cougars are 10-6 in conference play. SIU-Edwardsville is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 72.3 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 75.8 Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholls is averaging 10.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Brandon Muntu is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

King averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Arnas Sakenis is averaging 12.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.