Tennessee State wins 80-53 over SIU-Edwardsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah had 26 points in Tennessee State’s 80-53 win against SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Nkrumah also contributed 11 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (19-9, 13-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Antoine Lorick III scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor and 3 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds and three blocks. Travis Harper II had 12 points.

Darrion Baker finished with 17 points for the Cougars (17-12, 10-8).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

