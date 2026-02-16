TCU plays UCF for conference showdown

TCU Horned Frogs (16-9, 6-6 Big 12) at UCF Knights (17-7, 6-6 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (16-9, 6-6 Big 12) at UCF Knights (17-7, 6-6 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes UCF and TCU face off on Tuesday.

The Knights have gone 12-3 at home. UCF is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 81.8 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are 6-6 in Big 12 play. TCU is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCF averages 81.8 points, 9.7 more per game than the 72.1 TCU allows. TCU averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UCF allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Knights. Themus Fulks is averaging 13.6 points and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jayden Pierre is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 10.7 points. Xavier Edmonds is shooting 56.3% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.