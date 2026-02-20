TCU hosts West Virginia following Robinson’s 20-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10, 7-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-10, 6-7 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5…

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10, 7-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-10, 6-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts West Virginia after Micah Robinson scored 20 points in TCU’s 82-71 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Horned Frogs have gone 11-5 at home. TCU has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers are 7-6 in conference games. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

TCU’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 69.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 72.5 TCU allows.

The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Punch is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Horned Frogs. Xavier Edmonds is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Honor Huff is averaging 15.5 points for the Mountaineers. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.