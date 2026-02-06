TCU hosts Haggerty and Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (10-12, 1-8 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2…

Kansas State Wildcats (10-12, 1-8 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-9, 3-6 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays TCU after PJ Haggerty scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 95-61 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Horned Frogs are 9-5 on their home court. TCU ranks seventh in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 1-8 in conference matchups. Kansas State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TCU scores 78.7 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 80.2 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 10.2 more points per game (81.7) than TCU allows (71.5).

The Horned Frogs and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. David Punch is averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

Haggerty is shooting 48.1% and averaging 23.0 points for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

