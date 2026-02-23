TCU hosts Arizona State following Johnson’s 20-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-13, 5-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-10, 7-7 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday,…

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-13, 5-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-10, 7-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits TCU after Anthony Johnson scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 73-68 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs have gone 12-5 at home. TCU ranks seventh in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Sun Devils are 5-9 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 6-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TCU’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Sun Devils face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. David Punch is averaging 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

Massamba Diop is averaging 13.8 points, six rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Sun Devils. Moe Odum is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

