Taylor scores 25 as East Tennessee State tops UNC Greensboro 87-75

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Brian Taylor II’s 25 points helped East Tennessee State defeat UNC Greensboro 87-75 on Saturday.

Taylor shot 10 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the 3-point arc for the Buccaneers (21-8, 13-3 Southern Conference). Cam Morris III had 15 points and Jaylen Smith scored 12.

KJ Younger finished with 20 points to lead the Spartans (12-17, 8-8). Justin Neely added 18 points and Valentino Pinedo pitched in with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

