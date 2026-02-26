Taylor scores 24 in UNC Asheville’s 77-71 victory over Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Taylor had 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 77-71 win against Gardner-Webb on Thursday night.…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Taylor had 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 77-71 win against Gardner-Webb on Thursday night.

Taylor had eight rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (14-15, 8-7 Big South Conference). Toyaz Solomon scored 19 points while going 7 of 11 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds. Justin Wright shot 5 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jacob Hogarth finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-27, 1-14).

The loss is the eighth in a row for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

