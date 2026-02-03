Taylor scores 21 to help Howard knock off Coppin State 72-53

Cedric Taylor III scored 21 points as Howard beat Coppin State 72-53 on Monday night.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Taylor III scored 21 points as Howard beat Coppin State 72-53 on Monday night.

Taylor also had nine rebounds for the Bison (14-9, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Bryce Harris added 14 points and Ose Okokie pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Demariontay Hall had 12 points and seven rebounds to pace the Eagles (3-21, 1-6), who have lost six in a row. Tyler Koenig and Hussain Williams both scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

