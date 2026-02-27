Tanner, No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores to visit Oweh, Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt Commodores (22-6, 9-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (18-10, 9-6 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Otega…

Vanderbilt Commodores (22-6, 9-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (18-10, 9-6 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Otega Oweh and Kentucky host Tyler and No. 25 Vanderbilt in SEC action.

The Wildcats have gone 13-3 in home games. Kentucky scores 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Commodores are 9-6 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is fourth in the SEC giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Kentucky averages 80.9 points, 7.0 more per game than the 73.9 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Vanderbilt won 80-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Tanner led Vanderbilt with 19 points, and Oweh led Kentucky with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oweh is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 14.1 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Tanner is shooting 47.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

