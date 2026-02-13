Tabeling, Ohio Bobcats host the Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-12, 5-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-9, 8-4 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-12, 5-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-9, 8-4 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bailey Tabeling and Ohio host Mya Babbitt and Kent State in MAC play Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone 8-5 in home games. Ohio ranks ninth in the MAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tabeling averaging 3.7.

The Golden Flashes are 5-6 in MAC play. Kent State is 6-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ohio is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.7% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and Golden Flashes square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabeling is averaging 13.6 points and 2.4 steals for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Babbitt is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 16.9 points. Emory Klatt is shooting 70.9% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

