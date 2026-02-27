Syracuse visits Wake Forest following Harris’ 38-point game

Syracuse Orange (15-13, 6-9 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-14, 5-10 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST…

Syracuse Orange (15-13, 6-9 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-14, 5-10 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces Syracuse after Juke Harris scored 38 points in Wake Forest’s 68-67 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-6 at home. Wake Forest is ninth in the ACC scoring 78.8 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Orange are 6-9 in ACC play. Syracuse has a 7-12 record against opponents over .500.

Wake Forest scores 78.8 points, 5.4 more per game than the 73.4 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 75.6 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 76.9 Wake Forest allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 21.7 points and 6.6 rebounds. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

William Kyle III is averaging 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

