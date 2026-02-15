Syracuse visits No. 4 Duke on 4-game road skid

Syracuse Orange (15-11, 6-7 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (23-2, 12-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Syracuse Orange (15-11, 6-7 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (23-2, 12-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse travels to No. 4 Duke looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Blue Devils are 12-0 in home games. Duke scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 19.1 points per game.

The Orange are 6-7 against conference opponents. Syracuse is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Duke averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Duke allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Boozer is averaging 22.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 15.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

JJ Starling is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.1 points for the Orange. Donnie Freeman is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.