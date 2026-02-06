Swain and Texas host Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (11-11, 3-6 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (14-9, 5-5 SEC) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (11-11, 3-6 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (14-9, 5-5 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Ole Miss after Dailyn Swain scored 22 points in Texas’ 84-75 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Longhorns have gone 10-3 at home. Texas ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Swain leads the Longhorns with 7.3 boards.

The Rebels are 3-6 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Texas’ average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 74.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 74.9 Texas allows to opponents.

The Longhorns and Rebels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Swain is shooting 59.5% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Storr is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Rebels. Patton Pinkins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

