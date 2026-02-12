Sumler’s 16 lead Charleston Southern past Presbyterian 84-67

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A’lahn Sumler’s 16 points helped Charleston Southern defeat Presbyterian 84-67 on Thursday. Sumler shot 5…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A’lahn Sumler’s 16 points helped Charleston Southern defeat Presbyterian 84-67 on Thursday.

Sumler shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Buccaneers (12-14, 3-8 Big South Conference). Jesse Hafemeister added 15 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) while they also had six rebounds. Lase Olalere finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 13 points. The Buccaneers ended an eight-game slide with the win.

Jonah Pierce led the Blue Hose (12-14, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and four assists. Carl Parrish added 14 points for Presbyterian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.