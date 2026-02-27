Sugapong leads Arizona against Utah after 20-point game

Arizona Wildcats (12-16, 3-14 Big 12) at Utah Utes (18-11, 9-8 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Arizona Wildcats (12-16, 3-14 Big 12) at Utah Utes (18-11, 9-8 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces Utah after Sumayah Sugapong scored 20 points in Arizona’s 75-67 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Utes are 9-6 in home games. Utah ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Reese Ross paces the Utes with 8.2 boards.

The Wildcats are 3-14 in Big 12 play. Arizona has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Utah averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Utah allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Utah won the last matchup 63-62 on Dec. 22. Lani White scored 26 points points to help lead the Utes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 15.6 points for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lani Cornfield is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 assists and 2.6 steals for the Wildcats. Sugapong is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.