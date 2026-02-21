Suarez leads No. 12 TCU against Iowa State after 21-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (21-6, 9-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (24-4, 12-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4…

Iowa State Cyclones (21-6, 9-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (24-4, 12-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU faces Iowa State after Marta Suarez scored 21 points in TCU’s 72-50 victory against the Houston Cougars.

The Horned Frogs are 16-0 in home games. TCU has a 20-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cyclones have gone 9-6 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks fourth in college basketball with 20.2 assists per game led by Jada Williams averaging 7.5.

TCU averages 79.3 points, 14.2 more per game than the 65.1 Iowa State gives up. Iowa State scores 27.7 more points per game (83.0) than TCU gives up to opponents (55.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and two steals for the Horned Frogs. Suarez is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Audi Crooks is scoring 25.4 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Cyclones. Williams is averaging 20.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.