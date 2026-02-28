Suarez leads No. 11 TCU against No. 18 Baylor

Baylor Bears (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (26-4, 14-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (26-4, 14-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 TCU hosts No. 18 Baylor after Marta Suarez scored 32 points in TCU’s 83-70 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Horned Frogs have gone 17-0 at home. TCU leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. Clara Silva paces the Horned Frogs with 7.3 rebounds.

The Bears are 13-4 in Big 12 play. Baylor is second in the Big 12 with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 7.2.

TCU scores 79.4 points, 19.7 more per game than the 59.7 Baylor allows. Baylor scores 16.3 more points per game (72.7) than TCU gives up to opponents (56.4).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big 12 play. TCU won the last meeting 83-67 on Feb. 13. Olivia Miles scored 40 points points to help lead the Horned Frogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Suarez is averaging 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taliah Scott is averaging 20.3 points for the Bears. Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.