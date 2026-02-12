Stubblefield and Glover each score 22 help Omaha take down St. Thomas 98-94

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Grant Stubblefield and Ja’Sean Glover each scored 22 points as Omaha beat St. Thomas 98-94 on…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Grant Stubblefield and Ja’Sean Glover each scored 22 points as Omaha beat St. Thomas 98-94 on Thursday.

Stubblefield also contributed six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Mavericks (13-14, 6-6 Summit League). Glover’s 22 points came while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds. Valentino Simon shot 6 of 7 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 21 points.

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu led the Tommies (20-7, 9-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Nolan Minessale added 17 points, nine assists and three steals for St. Thomas. Ben Oosterbaan finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

