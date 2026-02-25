Stony Brook visits Monmouth following Pratt’s 34-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (17-11, 9-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (14-14, 8-7 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Stony Brook Seawolves (17-11, 9-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (14-14, 8-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces Monmouth after Erik Pratt scored 34 points in Stony Brook’s 79-72 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Hawks have gone 8-4 at home. Monmouth is 4-3 in one-possession games.

The Seawolves are 9-6 in CAA play. Stony Brook is sixth in the CAA giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Monmouth is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Monmouth allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Monmouth won the last meeting 76-75 on Feb. 6. Jason Rivera-Torres scored 25 points points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rivera-Torres is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Richard Goods is averaging 8.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Seawolves. Pratt is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Seawolves: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

