Stonehill hosts McKay and New Haven

New Haven Chargers (7-17, 5-8 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-15, 5-8 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Haven Chargers (7-17, 5-8 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-15, 5-8 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven visits Stonehill after Jasmine McKay scored 21 points in New Haven’s 78-74 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-6 at home. Stonehill is sixth in the NEC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Reese Roggenburk averaging 2.6.

The Chargers have gone 5-8 against NEC opponents. New Haven is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Stonehill’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New Haven gives up. New Haven averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Stonehill gives up.

The Skyhawks and Chargers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Paquette is averaging 14.3 points for the Skyhawks. Ella Pelletier is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Hogan is scoring 11.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Chargers. Aniya McDonald-Perry is averaging 11.9 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Chargers: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.