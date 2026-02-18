Stonehill faces New Haven, aims to stop road slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-18, 6-8 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (11-15, 6-7 NEC) West Haven, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-18, 6-8 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (11-15, 6-7 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill will try to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Skyhawks face New Haven.

The Chargers are 7-5 on their home court. New Haven ranks ninth in the NEC in rebounding with 28.5 rebounds. Andre Pasha paces the Chargers with 5.0 boards.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-8 against NEC opponents. Stonehill averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

New Haven averages 64.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 68.6 Stonehill allows. Stonehill’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than New Haven has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

The Chargers and Skyhawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Fitzpatrick is averaging 12.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Chargers. Najimi George is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Hermann Koffi is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 13.4 points. Chas Stinson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

