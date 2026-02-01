Stirtz scores career-high 32, Iowa beats Oregon 84-66 to extends Ducks’ skid to 8 games

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-15 shooting and had seven assists on Sunday…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-15 shooting and had seven assists on Sunday night to help Iowa beat short-handed Oregon 84-66 for its fourth win in a row.

Oregon (8-14, 1-10) has lost eight straight — its last seven by an average of 16.9 points — and nine of its last 11.

Alvaro Folgueiras added 15 points and eight rebounds, Brendan Hausen scored 11 and Cooper Koch 10 for Iowa (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes shot 59% (33 of 56) from the field, hit 10 of 22 (44%) from 3-point range and committed a season-low five turnovers.

Kwame Evans Jr. sandwiched a pair of three-point plays around a dunk by Dezdrick Lindsay as Oregon scored eight of the first 12 second-half points to trim its deficit to five points with 16:38 left in the game. Stirtz scored 13 points in the next five-plus minutes before Koch scored in the lane to make it 59-43 with 10:23 remaining and Iowa led by at least nine the rest of the way.

Evans had 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, 1 of 7 from behind the arc, for the Ducks. Takai Simpkins, who missed Wednesday’s 73-57 loss to UCLA due to an ankle injury, scored 16 points and Lindsay added 10.

The Ducks were without Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle, Ege Demir and Devon Pryor due to various injuries. Drew Carter, a senior walk-on, made his first career start. The 6-foot-3 guard, in his second season with Oregon, played football at Colorado in 2022 and then transferred to Northern Colorado, where scored 11 points in nine appearance in the 2023-24 season.

Up next

Iowa: Visits Washington on Wednesday.

Oregon: Plays Saturday at No. 12 Purdue.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.