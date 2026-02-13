Stewart leads Albany against Binghamton after 23-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (17-7, 9-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (12-12, 2-9 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (17-7, 9-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (12-12, 2-9 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts Binghamton after Amaya Stewart scored 23 points in Albany’s 58-45 loss to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Great Danes have gone 7-4 in home games. Albany has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats are 9-2 against conference opponents. Binghamton is sixth in the America East with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Kendall Bennett averaging 9.6.

Albany averages 58.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 62.8 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Albany allows.

The Great Danes and Bearcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriela Falcao is averaging 4.5 points for the Great Danes. Delanie Hill is averaging 12.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

Bennett is averaging 14.8 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Bella Pucci is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 55.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

