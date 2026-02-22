Stevenson scores 29, rallies North Texas to 73-72 victory over Florida Atlantic

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half and made two free…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half and made two free throws with 14 seconds left to rally North Texas to a 73-72 victory over Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

Stevenson shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the foul line for the Mean Green (16-12, 7-8 American Conference). David Terrell Jr. totaled 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Buddy Hammer Jr. scored 10.

Josiah Parker led the way for the Owls (15-13, 7-8) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Amar Amkou added 14 points and Devin Williams pitched in with 10 points, five assists and three blocks.

Terrell scored 10 points in the first half and North Texas went into the break trailing 34-32.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.