Stevenson leads North Texas against Charlotte after 29-point performance

North Texas Mean Green (16-12, 7-8 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (14-13, 8-6 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Charlotte after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 29 points in North Texas’ 73-72 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The 49ers have gone 10-5 at home. Charlotte has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mean Green are 7-8 in conference play. North Texas has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charlotte averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Charlotte gives up.

The 49ers and Mean Green meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Damoni Harrison is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stevenson is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mean Green. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 14.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

