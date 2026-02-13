Stetson visits FGCU following Ellerbee’s 22-point game

Stetson Hatters (9-17, 5-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-15, 5-8 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Stetson Hatters (9-17, 5-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-15, 5-8 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on Stetson after Jordan Ellerbee scored 22 points in FGCU’s 90-81 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Eagles have gone 8-6 in home games. FGCU has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

The Hatters are 5-8 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

FGCU averages 78.8 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 80.7 Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Hatters square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.R. Konieczny is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Ellerbee is averaging 13.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games.

Ethan Copeland is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 13.7 points and 1.8 steals. Collin Kuhl is averaging 17.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Hatters: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

