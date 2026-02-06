Stanton leads Princeton against Pennsylvania after 21-point outing

Princeton Tigers (8-14, 4-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-10, 3-4 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Princeton Tigers (8-14, 4-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-10, 3-4 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Pennsylvania after Jack Stanton scored 21 points in Princeton’s 80-68 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers have gone 7-2 at home. Pennsylvania is seventh in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.6 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Tigers are 4-3 in Ivy League play. Princeton ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 13.0 assists per game led by Jackson Hicke averaging 2.5.

Pennsylvania’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Quakers and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is averaging 18.4 points for the Quakers. Michael Zanoni is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stanton averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Hicke is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

