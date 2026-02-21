Stansberry’s 17 lead Western Carolina over VMI 81-62

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Cord Stansberry’s 17 points helped Western Carolina defeat VMI 81-62 on Saturday. Stansberry added 11 rebounds…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Cord Stansberry’s 17 points helped Western Carolina defeat VMI 81-62 on Saturday.

Stansberry added 11 rebounds for the Catamounts (12-15, 8-8 Southern Conference). Tidjiane Dioumassi scored 15 points, shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Samuel Dada finished with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Walker Andrews led the Keydets (6-23, 1-15) in scoring, finishing with 13 points off the bench. TJ Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds for VMI. Cal Liston also had 12 points. The loss was the Keydets’ 14th straight.

