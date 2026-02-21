Stanford takes on Florida State on 4-game losing streak

Stanford Cardinal (16-12, 5-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-18, 4-11 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (16-12, 5-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-18, 4-11 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford comes into the matchup against Florida State as losers of four straight games.

The Seminoles are 6-10 on their home court. Florida State is ninth in the ACC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Cardinal are 5-10 in conference games. Stanford ranks sixth in the ACC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lara Somfai averaging 7.2.

Florida State scores 72.9 points, 10.7 more per game than the 62.2 Stanford gives up. Stanford has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The Seminoles and Cardinal face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 11.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 31.7% over the past 10 games.

Talana Lepolo is averaging 4.1 points for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

