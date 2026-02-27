Stanford hosts SMU following Okorie’s 34-point game

SMU Mustangs (19-9, 8-7 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (17-11, 6-9 ACC) Stanford, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford…

SMU Mustangs (19-9, 8-7 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (17-11, 6-9 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts SMU after Ebuka Okorie scored 34 points in Stanford’s 75-67 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cardinal are 11-6 on their home court. Stanford ranks ninth in the ACC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Rohosy averaging 2.1.

The Mustangs are 8-7 against ACC opponents. SMU ranks sixth in the ACC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Samet Yigitoglu averaging 7.9.

Stanford is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.9% SMU allows to opponents. SMU averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Stanford allows.

The Cardinal and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okorie is shooting 44.6% and averaging 22.8 points for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Yigitoglu is averaging 10.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.