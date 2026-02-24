St. Thomas hosts UMKC after Trotter’s 20-point game

UMKC Roos (6-21, 4-11 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-14, 7-7 Summit) Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits…

UMKC Roos (6-21, 4-11 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-14, 7-7 Summit)

Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits St. Thomas after Tierra Trotter scored 20 points in UMKC’s 70-68 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Tommies have gone 9-8 in home games. St. Thomas ranks sixth in the Summit with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Sand averaging 2.3.

The Roos are 4-11 in Summit play. UMKC is sixth in the Summit giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

St. Thomas is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.0% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 40.5% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UMKC won the last matchup 75-60 on Jan. 17. Elauni Bennett scored 20 points to help lead the Roos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sand is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Tommies. Mikayla Werner is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jamyah Winter averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Emani Bennett is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Roos: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

