Spink and Idaho State host Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (12-12, 5-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (16-7, 9-3 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts Eastern Washington after Kacey Spink scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 73-69 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bengals are 7-3 on their home court. Idaho State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 5-6 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is eighth in the Big Sky with 11.7 assists per game led by Ella Gallatin averaging 3.1.

Idaho State averages 66.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 67.6 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington scores 9.7 more points per game (69.1) than Idaho State allows (59.4).

The Bengals and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Piper Carlson is averaging 10.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bengals. Spink is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elyn Bowers is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Gallatin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

