Southern Utah takes on Utah Tech after Uhrich’s 26-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-8, 11-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-18, 3-13 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Utah Tech after Ava Uhrich scored 26 points in Southern Utah’s 78-70 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Trailblazers have gone 8-8 at home. Utah Tech averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Thunderbirds have gone 11-4 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Utah Tech is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Utah Tech gives up.

The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. Southern Utah won the last meeting 62-49 on Jan. 24. Brooklyn Fely scored 19 points to help lead the Thunderbirds to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Borden is averaging 15.5 points for the Trailblazers. Brie Crittendon is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sierra Chambers is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Thunderbirds. Fely is averaging 16.6 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

